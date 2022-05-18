Madras Police to receive pet microchip scanners from local rescue

The local 501 (c)3 rescue, Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch, works to get local pets microchipped. Through fundraising, they have purchased two microchip readers for Madras PD, which will allow police to identify and reunite animals without having to take them to the shelter and allows them to identify owners when other options are closed.

Microchips are small computer chips placed between the shoulders of pets to identify them and provide contact information for the owner in the event they are lost. These chips range in price from $25 to $80.

Microchips for pets are one of the best ways to ensure that a pet returns to its owner. According to HomeAgain, a microchip company, animals that are microchipped are 50% more likely to be returned to their owners.

“It’s one of the easiest ways you can keep your pet with you,” said one of the groups founders, Tori Reid. “Microchips are so effective, and they’re very easy. We want everyone to see the importance.”

Currently, veterinary offices, the Three Rivers Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office have microchip readers. If the veterinarian or shelter are closed, animals cannot be properly identified, and often have to wait in the shelter to reunite with their families.

The Ranch takes in dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and houses them in foster homes around the county. The organization takes in animals, attempts to reunite them if they’re lost, and adopts dogs and cats to forever families after spaying or neutering them and inserting a microchip.

Reid says no dogs she has ever recued has come in with a microchip. The dogs Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch brings in are mainly owner surrenders and assists owners who may need assistance purchasing pet food, or support for spay and neuter services.

Last month, they were able to spay or neuter ten dogs. Reid says spaying animals makes a huge impact on the number of accidental litters in our community. The group can be found on Facebook, and at their website https://rocknezrescueranch.com.