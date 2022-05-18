Metaverse is already changing the way we market, buy & sell – Times of India

When Jeff Bezos decided to sell books online, he effectively changed the way most people on Earth shop. The metaverse could now change our shopping experience in the same radical way, and a number of Indian ventures are experimenting with the technology. Tanishq recently launched its ‘Romance of Polki’ jewellery collection on the metaverse, allowing attendees to try on bespoke jewellery virtually. The company combined virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to make the project come to life.“We integrated an option where the user could augment the jewellery pieces into the real world through their phone screen, giving them a chance to adorn the pieces on themselves while moving around the environment,” a spokesperson said.

There are multiple platforms to launch a metaverse, ranging from browser based to native applications, with each platform having unique functionalities. Tanishq used a webVR-based platform as it made it simpler for them to create an immersive 3D environment where their jewellery pieces could be used by customisable avatars. A webVR-based platform also allows users to login without any registration process and on any operating system.

A slew of marketing campaigns have been launched recently on the metaverse. Tata Tea Premium hosted a Holi party on the platform. Mondelez India created buzz with a metaverse campaign for its Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate brand for Valentine’s Day. They invited a young couple to enjoy a dinner date on the moon, virtually. “The idea was, how far would you go, and the farthest you can go is to take your partner to the moon. The couple chose their 3D avatars, could move around in the metaverse and interact with others in the immersive virtual world,” said Anil Viswanathan, VP of marketing at Mondelez India. The campaign was powered by real-time personalisation of AR experiences and enabled consumers to leave custom secret messages for their loved ones by scanning Cadbury ads.

Flipkart recently announced the launch of an in-house innovation lab called Flipkart Labs that will test new Web3 and metaverse usecases. Flipkart Camera, formed after the acquisition of AR/VR startup Scapic in 2020, has since deployed multiple 3D and AR-based immersive shopping experiences and is part of the Flipkart Labs umbrella now. Naren Ravula, VP and head of product strategy and deployment at Flipkart Labs, said the new capabilities they build will result in a more immersive user utility and participation. Delhi-based luxury mattress brand Springfit is planning on investing and renting space in the metaverse. Nitin Gupta, executive director of the company, said the main objective initially is to display its Springfit Lounge range of products to customers, along with providing an opportunity to customers, as avatars, to interact with its officials about the brand.

Some believe physical stores would become history as the metaverse technology advances. Sahil Chopra, CEO of iCubesWire, a digital marketing firm that helps brands leverage the metaverse, said as brands launch 3D renditions of their products, physical stores would become redundant. This, he said, would also enable brands to cut costs by eliminating overstocking.