Microsoft will address cloud computing complaints: President Smith

In response to concerns, Microsoft will revise its licencing terms and allow cloud service providers to better compete, according to its president Brad Smith, who was fined 1.6 billion euros (USD 1.7 billion) by EU antitrust investigators.

Smith told a conference organised by research tank Bruegel in Brussels that the corporation was taking the first but not the last step to address the issues.

The President said, Microsoft wants to listen to the issues and take action. “It all starts with offering European cloud providers greater options. So, if a company has its own data centre but wants to run solutions in its cloud PBX data centre, we’re giving them additional options with our software since that’s what they’ve been asking for “he stated.

Allowing cloud service providers to offer Windows as a complete desktop operating system, extending longer-term price protection, and modifying licencing terms are among the changes, according to Smith. After German software firm NextCloud, France’s OVHcloud, and two other companies submitted complaints about Microsoft’s cloud tactics, the corporation was once again on the EU competition enforcer’s radar.

