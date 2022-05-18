Monkeypox: Spain on high alert as viral infection hits region – WHO shares key symptom

The Spanish health alert system has called on communities to notify public health services “urgently” of patients with symptoms.

“An alert has been opened at the National Centre for Microbiology (CNM) where the samples will have to be sent if cases that meet the definition are detected. We are working on a procedure for handling these cases and their contacts”, says the notice sent by the health department to the communities.

What to look for

The most common symptoms during the invasion period (within the first five days) are usually fever, severe headache, lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes), low back pain, myalgia (muscle pain) and severe asthenia (lack of energy).

Between one and three days after the onset of the fever, the skin rash appears, which usually affects the face first and then spreads to the rest of the body: palms of the hands and soles of the feet, mainly.