Monkeypox UK: Two more cases of deadly virus confirmed – where are they?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected two additional cases of monkeypox, one in London and one in the South East of England.

The two new cases do not have known connections with previous confirmed cases announced on May 16, 14 and 7.

The UKHSA said: “The two latest cases have no travel links to a country where monkeypox is endemic, so it is possible they acquired the infection through community transmission.”

In total, this amounts to seven cases in London, one in the South East of England and one in the North East.

READ MORE: Monkeypox: Spain on high alert as infection hits region – key sign