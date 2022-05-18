Neil Patrick Harris Apologized For His Amy Winehouse Meat Platter From 2011 And Said It “Remains Regrettable Now”

“Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent.”
You’ve probably seen the recent online chatter around Neil Patrick Harris — and the conversation hasn’t been favorable toward him.
A 2011 tweet recently resurfaced displaying a meat platter arranged to look like Amy Winehouse’s corpse for NPH and husband David Burtka’s Halloween party.
The legendary singer had tragically died just four months previously from alcohol poisoning.
Obviously, the whole thing was in very poor taste — and now NPH is admitting it too.
In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, the actor offered an apology to anyone who was offended by the meat platter, along with acknowledging Winehouse’s undeniable talent.
“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” he said in the statement. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now.”
“Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”
If you’re having déjà vu regarding NPH and controversies involving other celebs, it’s not just you. Indeed, he has a solid history of engaging in — and, at times, having to apologize for — rude or problematic behavior in general.
Source link