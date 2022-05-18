Netflix’s Latest ‘Resident Evil’ Teaser Reveals Cause of Zombie Apocalypse

Netflix just released the second teaser for its newest horror series Resident Evil. The show was revealed last week with an intro trailer but now the second preview gives more clues to what fans can expect from this new storyline. While the first teaser was a bit vague on how London becomes a zombie apocalypse in 2036, the latest video now adds background to how an antidepressant pill called Joy containing the infamous T-Virus could be the cause of all the calamity and chaos in the world.

Character Albert Wesker, played by actor Lance Reddick of The Wire and John Wick fame, voices over how the Joy drug and the T-Virus “can make monsters.” A montage of quick cuts then reveal zombies, giant creatures, people running for their lives and protagonist Jade Wesker, played by actress Ella Balinska. The second teaser is much more action-packed compared to the first as we see more more gunfire and explosions for this preview.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

The video game franchise has already seen multiple on-screen renditions including a recent anime adaptation by Netflix also. The latest series’ first season will be comprised of eight, one-hour episodes with a July 14 premiere date.

