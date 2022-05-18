New Sony LinkBuds S offer mighty features in the world’s smallest design





If you were struggling to choose a pair of wireless earbuds then Sony is hoping to make that decision even harder. The Japanese technology firm has just announced the launch of its all-new LinkBuds S which promise to bring big features to your ears in a design that’s super compact and very lightweight.

In fact, Sony is boasting that its new LinkBuds S are officially the world’s smallest and lightest wireless noise-cancelling earbuds which should make them super comfy to have plugged inside your head all day. Along with the diddy design there are plenty of other treats tucked inside these music makers including that all-important ANC. Sony says that these latest buds will block out most background audio which means you only get to hear your music and not the distractions of everyday life. Sony is renowned for producing audio products with market-leading noise cancelling so it will be interesting to see how the LinkBuds perform in real life. For those times when you do want to let some sound punch through the music, there’s also an ambient audio setting which lets you hear when your flight is being called or train is about to leave. There’s even a clever Adaptive Sound Control feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.

Talking of audio, the LinkBuds S include a new 5mm driver unit and Integrated Processor V1 which should offer an immersive experience plus there’s clever upscaling built-in to make sure things sound superior no matter what quality of music you are listening to. For the best audio possible, these new earbuds also allow you to experience High-Resolution Audio Wireless. Other bonus features include Sony’s Speak-to-Chat technology which stops the music the minute you start speaking plus there are improved voice calls thanks to Sony´s Precise Voice Pickup Technology with the firm even promising crystal clear chats even when you are out in the wind or on a busy street. When linking them to an Android phone users will be treated to the Fast Pair feature which connects them without needing to dig into endless Bluetooth settings plus they are fully compatible with the Google and Alexa voice assistants.

Finally, there’s good news on battery life with the LinkBuds S able to keep the music playing for six hours on a single charge plus there are another 14 hours thanks to the clever charging case. When things do run low a 5-minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of play time. It’s worth noting that the LinkBuds S case can’t be charged wirelessly which is unusual for more premium buds. LinkBuds S are available in White, Black and Ecru and will be priced at £180 and will be available from the end of May 2022.