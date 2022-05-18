one8 by Virat Kohli and PUMA Brings Metaverse to Life with Spring Summer 2022 Collection

The Metaverse is an ever-expanding gamut of technology in all frontiers and how can fashion be left behind! Streetwear, the coolest avenue when it comes to fashion, is the first frontier to explore the blurring line between virtual and physical design, taking inspiration from gaming aesthetics to update youth essentials through shape, colour and print and the one8 Spring Summer Collection is a testament to that. It’s the coming together of imagination and technical ability to deliver fashion with a range of cool t-shirts, shorts, jackets, sneakers and joggers.