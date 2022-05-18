one8 by Virat Kohli and PUMA Brings Metaverse to Life with Spring Summer 2022 Collection

While design takes the front stage in the one8’s latest collection, tech has equally inspired the line to be environmentally conscious
one8, the athleisure wear brand by ace cricketer Virat Kohli and sports brand PUMA drops a futuristic Spring-Summer 2022 collection inspired by the Metaverse.
The Metaverse is an ever-expanding gamut of technology in all frontiers and how can fashion be left behind! Streetwear, the coolest avenue when it comes to fashion, is the first frontier to explore the blurring line between virtual and physical design, taking inspiration from gaming aesthetics to update youth essentials through shape, colour and print and the one8 Spring Summer Collection is a testament to that. It’s the coming together of imagination and technical ability to deliver fashion with a range of cool t-shirts, shorts, jackets, sneakers and joggers.
While design takes the front stage in the one8’s latest collection, tech has equally inspired the line to be environmentally conscious, with footwear that uses better materials having 20% recycled material on the upper and 10% recycled material on the bottom.
Commenting on the Spring Summer Collection launch, PUMA Athlete Virat Kohli said “one8 as a brand has always delivered new inspirations before time, being a trendsetter in its own way. For the Spring Summer Collection, I wanted to explore design via technology as I was fascinated by the Metaverse and the mind boggling possibilities it offers in dynamic experiences. The one8 Spring Summer Collection is a juxtaposition of my design sensibilities influenced by the Metaverse. I can’t wait for our customers to ace their fantasy-led style game with one8!”