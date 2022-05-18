Pets of the week: Pearl is a gem. Tristen likes to flop over for rubs

JACKSON, MI – Pearl and Tristen are just two of the many animals at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes.

Pearl is a gem of a dog and is very friendly and sweet. She loves attention from humans and will roll over on her back for tummy rubs. She seems to like car rides, as she wanted to jump in several cars on one of her walks.

Pearl is a 2-year-old pit bull who is full of life and would make a good family dog. If you have a dog currently in the home, we will want to do a meet and greet to make sure it is a good long-term fit (please bring proof of rabies vaccination for your dog). Pearl has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Tristen has a little bit of a resting grouchy face, but don’t let it fool you. He is a very sweet guy.

Tristen can be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly to new environments. Once he is comfortable, he will flop over on his side, asking for pets and belly rubs. It is recommended he should start off in just one room in a new home while he acclimates to his surroundings.

But it is so cute to watch Tristen walk around and explore because his legs are a little bit shorter than an average cat. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has tested negative for FeLV and FIV.

Cascades Humane Society, 1515 Carmen Drive, is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

All dogs and cats at Cascades Humane Society have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given parasite protection prior to adoption. Those who adopt pets also receive a free wellness checkup from any of 24 area veterinarians.

Dog owners wishing to adopt another dog are required to do a meet and greet with their dog and the dog they’re choosing to adopt.

CHS also has added services to its Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. The service, available during scheduled spay or neuter surgeries, includes vaccines, heartworm testing for dogs, FIV and FeLV testing for cats and dental procedures.

CHS also has a Pet Food Pantry to help families going through financial hardship. CHS accepts cat or dog food donations, as long as the food is in its original packaging. Donors can drop off food by the pole barn behind the facility. The Pet Food Pantry is open from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

Those considering adopting Pearl, Tristen or another pet can apply to do so here. Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.chspets.org. For more information, call 517-787-7387.