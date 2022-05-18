Quontic Bank opens metaverse outpost

US digital bank Quontic has opened an outpost in the metaverse, “to connect with customers, offer education, and eventually – as the virtual world evolves – offer banking services”.

The site on Dentraland is represented by a greek-revival inspired building with a graffitied concrete base. At the back of the building, visitors can socialise, find limited edition NFTs, and listen to a DJ playing music.

“Quontic was the first bank to offer Bitcoin rewards on checking accounts, the first to offer a wearable payment solution, and now, the first to open an outpost in the metaverse,” says Steve Schnall, CEO of Quontic Bank. “Banking once required consumers to visit a location and rely on printed documents to manage their money with personal support from a teller, today we carry all of that power in our pockets on an app, but the experience is cold. In the not so distant future our customers will have the best of both worlds and this outpost is the first step towards that level of service.”

While Schnall bills Quontic as the first bank to open in the metaverse, others have already colonised the space, including the likes of JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered. Fidelity and Caixabank.