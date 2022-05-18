Seven Earn Year-End Men’s Tennis Awards – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics

TROY, N.Y. – For the second consecutive season, two major year-end Liberty League men’s tennis awards have been presented to individuals from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) with freshman Aiden Drover-Mattinen earning Player of the Year and head coach Jon Satkowski being selected as the Coaching Staff of the Year. Satkowski is a repeat selection, while Drover-Mattinen succeeds Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez, the 2021 honoree.
Seven in total from the Engineers were recognized, including three on the First Team and four on the Second Team. The student-athletes include three freshmen, one sophomore, a junior and a senior.
|Name (Class)
|Hometown
|High School
|Award(s)
|Singles Record
|Doubles Record
|Aiden Drover-Mattinen (Fr.)
|Portugal Cove – St. Philips, NL
|Blyth Academy
|Player of the Year;
First Team Singles;
First Team Doubles
|24-2 (No. 1)
|16-7 (No. 1)
|Peter Lohrbach (Sr.)
|Little Neck, NY
|North Port
|First Team Doubles
|11-4 (No. 6)
|17-5 (No. 1)
|Max Safanov (So.)
|Radnor, PA
|Radnor
|Second Team Doubles
|0-3 (N/A)
|14-9 (No. 2)
|Emilio Van Cotthem (Fr.)
|Vero Beach, FL
|Vero Beach
|First Team Singles
|16-3 (No. 2)
|0-0 (N/A)
|Igor Visnevskij (Fr.)
|Delray Beach, FL
|American Heritage
|Second Team Singles;
Second Team Doubles
|16-6 (No. 3)
|15-9 (No. 2)
|Abraham Yohannes (Jr.)
|Albuquerque, NM
|Albuquerque Academy
|Second Team Singles
|17-7 (No. 4)
|5-4 (N/A)
Satkowski, who is assisted by Winston Yu ’21, led the team to a school record-tying 16 wins (16-3) with a perfect 8-0 mark in the conference, the Liberty League championship and the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Engineers are currently ranked No. 22 in Division III.
Drover-Mattinen and Lohrbach were chosen to compete in the national tournament as individuals and will be in Florida to do so beginning on May 27. Drover-Mattinen is competing in singles and teaming with Lohrbach in doubles.
