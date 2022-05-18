Seven Earn Year-End Men’s Tennis Awards – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics

TROY, N.Y. – For the second consecutive season, two major year-end Liberty League men’s tennis awards have been presented to individuals from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) with freshman Aiden Drover-Mattinen earning Player of the Year and head coach Jon Satkowski being selected as the Coaching Staff of the Year. Satkowski is a repeat selection, while Drover-Mattinen succeeds Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez , the 2021 honoree.

Seven in total from the Engineers were recognized, including three on the First Team and four on the Second Team. The student-athletes include three freshmen, one sophomore, a junior and a senior.



Name (Class) Hometown High School Award(s) Singles Record Doubles Record Aiden Drover-Mattinen (Fr.) Portugal Cove – St. Philips, NL Blyth Academy Player of the Year;

First Team Singles;

First Team Doubles 24-2 (No. 1) 16-7 (No. 1) Peter Lohrbach (Sr.) Little Neck, NY North Port First Team Doubles 11-4 (No. 6) 17-5 (No. 1) Max Safanov (So.) Radnor, PA Radnor Second Team Doubles 0-3 (N/A) 14-9 (No. 2) Emilio Van Cotthem (Fr.) Vero Beach, FL Vero Beach First Team Singles 16-3 (No. 2) 0-0 (N/A) Igor Visnevskij (Fr.) Delray Beach, FL American Heritage Second Team Singles;

Second Team Doubles 16-6 (No. 3) 15-9 (No. 2) Abraham Yohannes (Jr.) Albuquerque, NM Albuquerque Academy Second Team Singles 17-7 (No. 4) 5-4 (N/A)

Satkowski, who is assisted by Winston Yu ’21 , led the team to a school record-tying 16 wins (16-3) with a perfect 8-0 mark in the conference, the Liberty League championship and the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Engineers are currently ranked No. 22 in Division III.

Drover-Mattinen and Lohrbach were chosen to compete in the national tournament as individuals and will be in Florida to do so beginning on May 27. Drover-Mattinen is competing in singles and teaming with Lohrbach in doubles.