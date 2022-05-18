Smiley: Too much information about kin

This story reminds me of my dad, Smiley Sr., who never had any interest in looking up his kinfolks, because he figured there were some horse thieves and other lawbreakers among them.

“My husband’s sister is big into genealogy,” says Rachel Wissner, of Baton Rouge.

“Once she found herself in conversation with a clerk who had had a professional genealogist trace their family tree. Everyone has a famous relative somewhere along the line, and he bragged that his ancestor had been an accountant to one of the czars.

“So Kayla shared the fame in her family’s tree: ‘Well, my great-uncle Lee was a bootlegger in Arkansas, which got him sent to Leavenworth prison — twice!”

“(Eliciting laughter from the audience she didn’t know she had — the people in line behind her.)”

You can’t miss it

Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs, says comments about rural Louisiana directions “reminded me of a fond, never-forgotten, oft-repeated, decades ago (’70s) memory of a rural trip with gal pals to a ‘somewhere in Acadiana’ restaurant for boiled crabs.

“After a number of turns on long stretches of backroads, we spotted an old man sitting near the road, and stopped to seek directions.

“In his hand-gesturing, heavily-Cajun speak, after the mention of ‘arpents,’ he concluded with, ‘…den ya go about twice as far as ya been already to get dere.’

“After the blank stares, we erupted in boisterous laughter, continued our journey, and did indeed find our destination.”

What’s an arpent?

The above-mentioned Annie Fugler asked Mr. Answer Man, and here’s what our resident know-it-all says:

“An arpent is an old French measure of land, still used in parts of Quebec and Louisiana. It is about 5/6 of an acre.”

Go back!

Another direction story, this one from Kent Allain:

“I recall how my uncle Benny Richard of Plaquemine gave me directions to a deer stand in the woods of St. Louis hunting club many years ago:

“‘Go to the right of way, cross the first slough, walk about 600 yards, and you’ll come to a palmetto thicket. STOP, you’ve gone too far!’

“He wanted to make sure I went far enough.”

Agony of de feet

After I said a Tuesday story sounded like an urban legend, I heard from Pat Hogan, of Covington:

“I can verify that Sonny Theriot’s story of changing the air in tires was a true one.

“In the late ’50s I had a job at a service station in Arabi, on the St. Bernard highway. It happened twice to me — but the thing I remember most is about the lady who came in for gas and asked if I could check the oil in the transmission.

“I replied yes, and told her, ‘You will have to start the engine, put it in drive and hold your foot on the brake.’ She did that, and the car moved forward a bit.

“When I tried to go around to the front to open the hood, my right foot did not respond — it had a tire on it.

“I informed the lady that her tire was on my foot.

“She responded, ‘Do you want me to get it off?’ I replied, ‘Yes, if you want me to check your transmission.’

“This is the stuff that makes the world go round and round.”

Special People Dept.

Dennis and Sandra Cousin, of Slidell, celebrated their 54th anniversary Tuesday, May 17. He is a St. Tammany Parish School Board member.

Keeping ’em satisfied

Our stories about drivers wanting to put “fresh air” in tires (back when service stations really were service stations, and not just gas stations) brought this remembrance from Charlotte Prouty:

“I worked as a hairdresser for several years. I had a sign hanging on my mirror that read: ‘The customer is not always right, but she is never wrong.'”