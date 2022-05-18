The Perfect Family cast: Who’s in the Netflix movie?

Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in May 2022 by Crystal George

If you’ve been looking for a new romantic comedy to watch this week, then look no further than the 2022 movie The Perfect Family!

The new Netflix title follows the life of two lovers who come from vastly different families. One comes from a family that is rather uptight, posh, and seldom has time for anything other than elegant extravaganzas, while the other is from a family that prides itself on being eccentric, extraordinary, and the life of the party. Though the sweet couple is a match made in heaven, each of their respective families officially meeting one another may prove to be a hilarious disaster waiting to happen.

See the official synopsis via Netflix below:

At first, Lucia is taken aback by her son’s girlfriend’s eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they’ll have on her prim and proper life.

In addition to the plot, Netflix users absolutely adore the cast of this film, especially because it includes tons of actors and actresses we all know and love.

Read on to learn who stars in the Netflix film The Perfect Family.

The Perfect Family cast

Playing the lead role of Lucia is none other than You Shall Not Sleep actress Belen Rueda. Alongside her are The Invisible Guest‘s Jose Coronado will be playing Miguel in the movie, and Doctor Mateo actor Gonzalo de Castro, who will be playing Lucia’s husband, Ernesto.

There are even more talented individuals where that came from! According to IMDb, the cast of The Perfect Family includes:

Jose Coronado as Miguel

Gonzalo de Castro as Ernesto

Pepa Aniorte as Amparo

Carolina Yuste as Sara

Gonzalo Ramos as Pablo

Lalo Tenorio as Toni

Jesus Vidal as Don Custodio

Maria Hervas as Olmedo

Huichi Chiu as Trini

Belen Fabra as Gloria

Lola Marceli as Victoria

Israel Elejalde as Conductor

See Elejalde and the rest of the cast in the official trailer for The Perfect Family below.

With a cast and story like this, it’s become unmistakably clear to us why The Perfect Family has made it to Netflix’s top trending list. To avoid experiencing some major FOMO, head to Netflix to begin streaming every second of the film today.