THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

Enjoy THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS on The Ellen Theatre’s big screen, Sunday, June 12 at 3 PM. Ever wonder what your pets do when you’re not at home?

This animated comedy explores the weird and wacky daily lives of our favorite animals. The Secret Life of Pets features the voice talents of Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, and Ellie Kemper.

Reserved seating is only $5.00. Wine, beer, and other concessions are available in the lobby starting at 2:00 PM and may be brought into the theatre. Purchase tickets online at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.