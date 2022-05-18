This Minecraft DnD campaign looks spectacular

Minecraft puts a heavy emphasis on allowing the player’s imagination to run wild. It’s about allowing you nigh-on-unlimited freedom to build what you want, play how you want, and do what you want. Minecraft caters to all, no matter their playstyle or preferences. The same is true of many tabletop RPG games, which is why it’s odd that we’ve never considered merging the two before.

Thankfully, Algarith isn’t us; they’re built different. Algarith is a Redditor who shared some images of Yafran, an Elven city from their Minecraft DnD game, which they created to help players get a proper feel for the place. It’s filled with NPCs and enemies sculpted using the Chisel and Bits mod, which allows players to more accurately sculpt basic blocks in the game for a more natural and varied look. Algarith then manipulates different game pieces by following players along while invisible.

“The idea is it’ll be a little different to regular DnD because the players can explore in real-time, and I always enjoy the idea of 3D battle maps which Minecraft is ideal for.” It’s a really innovative idea. While the time investment needed to create a map worthy of a D&D campaign is undoubtedly massive, Algarith thinks it will be worth it because they’re playing with friends on the other side of the world.

Something that’s not available in Minecraft that Algareth mentions is a way to streamline the experience. A mod that “includes dice rolling, pre-built miniatures, character sheet integration etc.” could make things easier to use, and there’s definitely an opening there for any budding modders. Our only worry is what happens when players go off the rails, but hopefully, Algarith has planned for that.

In other exceptional things that players have created, if you’re a space fanatic, then you should definitely go and take a look around this impressive take on Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

