Trump-backed candidates Dr. Oz, Madison Cawthorn face major GOP primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Here’s what to watch

The Tar Heel State’s 11th Congressional District is currently considered a safely Republican seat no matter who wins Tuesday. But the GOP primary has nevertheless become a must-watch race, thanks to Cawthorn’s penchant for seizing attention — and courting controversy.

Cawthorn in 2020 won the seat that Republican former Rep. Mark Meadows had vacated in order to take a job as Trump’s White House chief of staff. The youngest member of Congress, at 26 years old, Cawthorn quickly gained buzz, receiving an endorsement from Trump less than three months after being sworn in to office.

That blend of name recognition, incumbency and an endorsement from Trump might have made Cawthorn a shoo-in in his solid-red district. But his actions and remarks in recent months have made him a target on both sides of the aisle.

In a March podcast interview, he accused lawmakers of doing drugs and claimed that unidentified members of Congress invited him to orgies. The comments prompted outrage from Republicans in Washington, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

That same month, Cawthorn was reportedly charged with driving with a revoked license, while also facing two citations for speeding.

In April, Cawthorn was cited on a misdemeanor criminal charge for bringing a handgun to a North Carolina airport. It was the second known time he had done so.

Later that month, ethics watchdogs raised suspicions about possible insider trading by Cawthorn over his relationship to an anti-Biden cryptocurrency. Sen. Thom Tillis, a fellow North Carolina Republican, called for a House ethics probe into the allegations.

Tillis had already endorsed State Sen. Chuck Edwards for Cawthorn’s seat. Edwards, one of seven Republicans challenging Cawthorn, is now considered to be a top contender in the primary.

Earlier in May, a political action committee calling itself Fire Madison Cawthorn released a video showing the congressman naked in a bed and thrusting on top of another person. Cawthorn said the video was from “years ago” and that he was “being crass with a friend.”

Those and other behaviors appear to have taken a toll, according to recent polling, but Cawthorn may still hold an insurmountable lead.

Trump reiterated his support for Cawthorn on Sunday night, writing in a social media post that “when Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job.” Trump noted that Cawthorn had gone through a “traumatic experience” at age 18, when he was in a car crash that has required him to use a wheelchair ever since.

“Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again … let’s give Madison a second chance!” Trump wrote.

Polls in the North Carolina primary are open from 6:30 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET.