Warframe dev ‘Soulframe’ trademark may hint at a new project

Does Warframe developer Digital Extremes have a mysterious new project in development? A new Soulframe trademark doesn’t leave any clues but could point to an upcoming game from the veteran shooter development – possibly even along the same lines as its popular multiplayer game.

As spotted on Reddit (via Gematsu), last week Warframe studio Digital Extremes applied for a trademark in Europe for “Soulframe”. You can check the trademark page at the European Union Intellectual Property Office for yourself. There’s not much to go on, but it does seem to confirm Soulframe – whatever it is – as “computer game software”.

A quick check of Digital Extremes’ other trademarks on the EUIPO site shows that the studio isn’t one to trademark things lightly. Out of the nine trademarks it has, all of them are for the developer’s previously released games – from the likes of Warframe and Dark Sector to mobile games like Survived By and the cancelled The Amazing Eternals.

Of course, the difference between Soulframe and all of Digital Extremes’ other trademarks is the conspicuous use of “frame” in the title, suggesting that – if this is a new game – it may either be a spin-off of Warframe, or the developer is attempting to brand its new games with similar titles, like Gearbox with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (to Borderlands) or Frontier with Planet Zoo (to Planet Coaster).

This is all speculation, however, and until Digital Extremes reveals any details on Soulframe this is all fans have to go on. We’ve reached out to the studio for comment and will update this article with any response.

Regardless, Digital Extremes just released the Angels of the Zariman expansion for one of the best ninja games on PC, so Warframe isn’t being replaced any time soon.