Warzone’s Best SMG Loadout (May 2022)

The best SMG in Warzone Pacific Season 3 will take advantage of the weapon’s mobility and control. With the new season, came new weapons, including a couple of popular SMGs. Since there are several different SMGs to choose from, it might be difficult to determine which is the best.

The most important thing to consider is that the best loadout will give the SMG attachments to improve its damage and cover its weaknesses. While new additions like the UGR are great choices, an oldy is actually the best SMG to choose. The Milano 821 might be the best choice of SMG in the game. To unlock the Milano 821, the player must reach level 13. Since this weapon comes from Call of Duty: Black Ops, players can play either Warzone or Black Ops to raise their level to unlock this weapon.

Maxing out the Milano 821 to unlock all attachments will allow the weapon to be modified for any situation or game mode. Using Warzone XP Tokens to level up the weapon faster is also an option to reach full attachment customization. These tokens increase the amount of XP earned by the player for a limited time.





The Best Milano 821 Loadout In Warzone Season 3





After unlocking every attachment, the best loadout for the Milano 821 in Warzone is as follows.

Flash Guard 9 : Reduces the mini-map signature to conceal position and improves vertical recoil control and aiming stability.

: Reduces the mini-map signature to conceal position and improves vertical recoil control and aiming stability. 9” Extended : Improves the bullet velocity creating a higher range on the weapon.

: Improves the bullet velocity creating a higher range on the weapon. Marathon Stock : An extended stock to improve sprint to fire time at the cost of hip-fire accuracy.

: An extended stock to improve sprint to fire time at the cost of hip-fire accuracy. SFOD Speedgrip : Improves sprinting move speed and horizontal recoil control while decreasing movement speed.

: Improves sprinting move speed and horizontal recoil control while decreasing movement speed. Speed Tape : Duct tape is applied to the handle to increase friction, which improves the aim down sight time in Warzone.

: Duct tape is applied to the handle to increase friction, which improves the aim down sight time in Warzone. Perk 1: Double Time : Doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint for the player and increases the crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint for the player and increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. Perk 2: Ghost : While moving in Call of Duty Warzone, the player becomes undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors.

: While moving in Call of Duty Warzone, the player becomes undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Perk 3: Engineer: Detects enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Players can mark them for their team by aiming down sights on them and can even hack enemy equipment and field upgrades.





This combination of attachments and perks will increase the mobility and control for a deadly attacking loadout packed with speed and precision. This Milano 821 loadout is created for the run and gun players looking to wreak havoc on camping enemies that believe their long-range weapons and equipment will do the trick in Warzone Pacific Season 3.

Warzone is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

