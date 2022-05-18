‘You don’t normally see it!’ Brits startled by blue and red Platinum Jubilee fish n chips





And one takeaway in Wales has made a bold attempt – representing the occasion with a blue and red plate of fish and chips. Crisp & Fry, a chain of chip shops in Llanelli and Ammanford, has gathered lots of attention after a video of its daring dinner option went viral.

Video shows chips being prepared in red batter, while cod is fried in blue batter – symbolising the colours of the Union Jack. The white lines of the flag are laid with mayonnaise to finish off the plate. It has provoked mixed reaction, with one horrified TikTok user saying they are now “blind” after witnessing the process. However, Jacob Thomas, the chippy’s marketing manager, told Express.co.uk customers “love” the Jubilee-themed creation. He said: “The last two years have been miserable for quite a lot of people. “We thought we would brighten it up a little bit with some blue fish and chips!” READ MORE: UK car park that fines drivers even if they don’t park

Mr Thomas added: “Come in and try it and see what you actually think. We’ve given it to quite a lot of people who have come in and they’ve loved it, they’ve loved the batter and the chips. “It’s just food colouring – the fish doesn’t taste any different. It’s just a unique thing, you don’t normally see a blue fish.” When asked if Crisp & Fry was going to expand its coloured food offerings, Mr Thomas said they may start cooking blue battered sausages. He said: “Next week is national fish and chip week, so as a fish and chip shop we are going to be looking at doing some battered blue sausage and maybe some kids’ meals with different colours.” The video, titled Jubilee Fish & Chips Anyone?, went viral on TikTok, racking up more than 350,000 views and hundreds of comments. It shows the fish and chips being dunked in the coloured batter before being deep fried. The final product is blue fish laid on top of a bed of red chips and crossed with mayonnaise to form the edible Union Jack. DON’T MISS:

One TikTok user said: “Cheers, I’m blind now.” While another responded: “Immediately no.” Another user, Eve, said: “Lord, is this the sort of stuff that’s ahead for the next few weeks? If so, I might go on holiday.” Crisp & Fry is a small chain of chip shops in Llanelli and Ammanford in Wales. Mr Thomas said the colourful dishes would be on sale in the shops from next week. The Platinum Jubilee marks Her Majesty’s 70th year as Queen. There will be a range of celebrations across the nation.