2 Iconic Disney Hotels Saw Shocking Moments in Music and Political History

Beatles consisted of core members Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison. The trio went through several drummers before asking Ringo Starr to join in 1962.

Their manager, Brian Epstein, made them a professional act, and under the production of George Martin, the group deployed their music, expanding from domestic successes into international renown. By late 1962, Beatlemania had grown as audiences everywhere fell in love with the band’s mix of ballads, psychedelia, and rock.

By 1964, the bandmates had become international stars, achieving unprecedented levels of success and becoming a leading force in the cultural resurgence. They also ushered in the British Invasion into the U.S. pop market, branching into movies with A Hard Day’s Night.

The Beatles retired from performing live in 1966 to refine their studio efforts. They didn’t go to waste as the band members produced sophisticated material, including Rubber Soul, Revolver, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The Beatles’ success elevated albums into dominant forms of music consumption, with many audiences preferring albums over singles. The band has sold an estimated 600 million units, making it the bestselling music act of all time. The Beatles also hold the record for most number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, most number-one albums on the UK Albums Chart, and most singles sold in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles officially broke up at an iconic Disney hotel

Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park | Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images

The Beatles showed the first signs of trouble in paradise when John Lennon revealed to his bandmates he was leaving. By then, the public was unaware of what was happening within the band. The masses learned of the breakup in 1970 when Paul McCartney also parted ways with the group.

By the end of the year, the bandmates were already working on solo projects, with some involving other members. Starr’s self-titled album was the only one that involved all of the other Beatles, albeit separately.

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}