Categories
Business

2 Iconic Disney Hotels Saw Shocking Moments in Music and Political History

The Beatles remain pop-culture icons, with their influence still relevant today. The English rock band dominated the ’60s with music that resonated with fans. But as quickly as they had risen, they fell. The group disbanded in 1970, but the official nail in the coffin came four years later in the most unlikely place — a Disney hotel.

Another Disney resort hosted an embattled U.S. president who delivered an iconic speech immortalized in parodies. Here are the stories.

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/EwkCYHv9PCE?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Although the group publicly disbanded in 1970, the final nail in the coffin came four years later. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the members’ legal teams drew up official dissolution papers for them to sign at the Plaza Hotel in New York. While the others had convened to sign off, Lennon’s whereabouts were unknown. It turns out he had chosen to follow his astrological sign and not attend the meeting.

According to Lennon’s ex-girlfriend May Pang, the Beatles’ media company lawyers took “voluminous documents” to Lennon while he and Pang were on vacation in Florida. After a “quick phone call” with his attorneys, Lennon signed the official paperwork, officially dissolving the iconic band on December 29, 1974. He was at the Polynesian Village Resort in Walt Disney World.

Another stunning moment happened at a Disney hotel

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/o8Kbu6k_3Bw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe> </p> </figure> <p><a target=President Richard Nixon and Walt Disney had a close relationship. The entrepreneur was a conservative Republican who supported several candidates, including Nixon. And the president was a fan of Disneyland, visiting the California theme park several times, especially when his daughters were young, AllEars reports.

However, Nixon’s experience at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Florida on November 17, 1973, wasn’t as pleasant. An hour-long press conference at the Disney World hotel overlooking Magic Kingdom turned into one of the most iconic and parodied moments. Asked about the Watergate scandal during a Q&A session in the resort’s Ballroom of the Americas, Nixon infamously declared, “I’m not a crook.”

However, the statement would come back to haunt him less than a year later. He resigned in August 1974, becoming the first and only president to do so.

RELATED: ‘The Lion King’: Disney Never Planned to Use Nathan Lane’s Funniest Timon Gag

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.