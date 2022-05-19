Categories
Celebrities

47 Photos Of The “Stranger Things” Cast Over The Years That Prove They’ve Grown Up REALLY Fast


Stranger Things Season 4 is almost here, and the cast recently got together on red carpet before the May 27 release — and wow, they’ve really grown up.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Like, here they are back then!!!

So here’s the cast at EVERY premiere since Season 1 to prove ~just~ how much they’ve changed over the years.

1.

Here’s Noah Schnapp at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Noah at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Noah at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

4.

And finally, here’s Noah at the 2022 Season 4 premiere:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Quite the transformation!


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


5.

Here’s Gaten Matarazzo at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6.

Here’s Gaten at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Gaten at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

8.

And here’s Gaten at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The STYLE, though.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


9.

Here’s Caleb McLaughlin at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10.

Here’s Caleb at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

Caleb at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12.

And here’s Caleb at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:

ALL GROWN UP.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images


13.

Here’s Winona Ryder at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.

Here’s Winona at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Winona at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16.

And here’s Winona at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:

Here for the all-black fits.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images


17.

Here’s Joe Keery at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18.

Here’s Joe at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

Joe at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

20.

And here’s Joe at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:

Look at that haircut!


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images


21.

Here’s Finn Wolfhard at a press event for the first season of Stranger Things in 2016:


Steve Zak Photography / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22.

Here’s Finn at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Finn and Noah BOTH had this pose down that year.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images


23.

Here’s Finn at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

And here’s Finn at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

Oh, HOW TIME HAS PASSED.


Steve Zak Photography / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images


25.

Here’s Priah Ferguson at the Stranger Things premiere for Season 3 in 2019:


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

26.

And here’s Priah at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

So cute!


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Getty Images


27.

Here’s Natalia Dyer at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

28.

Here’s Natalia at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29.

Natalia at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

30.

And here’s Natalia at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

I just love her style.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images


31.

Here’s David Harbour at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

32.

Here’s David at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

33.

And finally, here’s David at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

He was READY for that Season 4 premiere.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images


34.

Here’s Sadie Sink at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

35.

Sadie at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

36.

And here’s Sadie at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:

YES!!!


Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images


37.

Here’s Dacre Montgomery at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

38.

Dacre at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

39.

And here’s Dacre at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Serving looks all along.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images


40.

Here’s Charlie Heaton at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

41.

And here’s Charlie at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:

I think both suits are pretty cool.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images


42.

Here’s Maya Hawke at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

43.

And here’s Maya at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:

LOVE IT.


Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix, Cindy Ord / Getty Images


44.

And last — but not least — here’s Millie Bobby Brown at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

45.

Here’s Millie at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:


Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

46.

Millie at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

47.

And finally, here’s Millie at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

WOW!!!!


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images


Well, I’m feelin’ old and can’t wait for Season 4!


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Which transformation over the years surprised YOU the most? Let us know in the comments below!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.