47 Photos Of The “Stranger Things” Cast Over The Years That Prove They’ve Grown Up REALLY Fast

Stranger Things Season 4 is almost here, and the cast recently got together on red carpet before the May 27 release — and wow, they’ve really grown up.
So here’s the cast at EVERY premiere since Season 1 to prove ~just~ how much they’ve changed over the years.
1.
Here’s Noah Schnapp at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
2.
Noah at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
3.
Noah at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
4.
And finally, here’s Noah at the 2022 Season 4 premiere:
Quite the transformation!
5.
Here’s Gaten Matarazzo at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
6.
Here’s Gaten at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
7.
Gaten at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
8.
And here’s Gaten at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
The STYLE, though.
9.
Here’s Caleb McLaughlin at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
10.
Here’s Caleb at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
11.
Caleb at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
12.
And here’s Caleb at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
ALL GROWN UP.
13.
Here’s Winona Ryder at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
14.
Here’s Winona at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
15.
Winona at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
16.
And here’s Winona at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
Here for the all-black fits.
17.
Here’s Joe Keery at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
18.
Here’s Joe at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
19.
Joe at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
20.
And here’s Joe at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
Look at that haircut!
21.
Here’s Finn Wolfhard at a press event for the first season of Stranger Things in 2016:
22.
Here’s Finn at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
Finn and Noah BOTH had this pose down that year.
23.
Here’s Finn at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
24.
And here’s Finn at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
Oh, HOW TIME HAS PASSED.
25.
Here’s Priah Ferguson at the Stranger Things premiere for Season 3 in 2019:
26.
And here’s Priah at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
So cute!
27.
Here’s Natalia Dyer at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
28.
Here’s Natalia at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
29.
Natalia at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
30.
And here’s Natalia at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
I just love her style.
31.
Here’s David Harbour at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
32.
Here’s David at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
33.
And finally, here’s David at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
He was READY for that Season 4 premiere.
34.
Here’s Sadie Sink at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
35.
Sadie at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
36.
And here’s Sadie at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
YES!!!
37.
Here’s Dacre Montgomery at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
38.
Dacre at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
39.
And here’s Dacre at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
Serving looks all along.
40.
Here’s Charlie Heaton at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
41.
And here’s Charlie at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
I think both suits are pretty cool.
42.
Here’s Maya Hawke at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
43.
And here’s Maya at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
LOVE IT.
44.
And last — but not least — here’s Millie Bobby Brown at the first Stranger Things premiere in 2016:
45.
Here’s Millie at the Season 2 premiere in 2017:
46.
Millie at the Season 3 premiere in 2019:
47.
And finally, here’s Millie at the Season 4 premiere in 2022:
WOW!!!!
Well, I’m feelin’ old and can’t wait for Season 4!
Which transformation over the years surprised YOU the most? Let us know in the comments below!
