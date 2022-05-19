5 Disney/Pixar Movies Perfect for Kingdom Hearts 4

Kingdom Hearts 4 will be here before we know it, and apart from learning what lies ahead for Sora and his friends in worlds like Quadratum and beyond, there’s one question that is likely burning in everyone’s minds: what Disney/Pixar films will be in the game? This is, of course, not something every Kingdom Hearts fan cares about, but it is certainly what attracts many casual fans to the series and unquestionably important to the foundation of its world and characters.

Because of that, answering the question of what Disney/Pixar movies should be in the next game is always fun, as there are a variety of choices to from and even more ways the developers can creatively implement them into the story. As a result, this list will show five Disney/Pixar films we think are most deserving of being in Kingdom Hearts 4 or perhaps a future venture into this series.

1. Treasure Planet

While not every single Disney/Pixar movie is necessarily fitting for a game like Kingdom Hearts, Treasure Planet is one of the rare examples that almost seems like it was made for it. Not only does the movie have a very similar aesthetic to Kingdom Hearts, mainly in its epic scope, but in its colorful cast of characters and interesting worldbuilding. The world is also primarily centered in space, and Kingdom Hearts is a game about exploring the galaxy.

While one could argue that the “galaxy” aspect doesn’t play a huge role, it is still worth noting, and that is not all Treasure Planet has to offer. Jim Hawkins and Sora both seem like characters that would get along right away, and it is easy to imagine them teaming up to take on the forces of another galaxy together in search of treasure. Sora has already been a pirate after all. Why not take the next big step and become a true space pirate as well?

2. The Incredibles

Explaining this probably isn’t even necessary in hindsight. It’s The Incredibles. It is only one of the most beloved Pixar films, but also one of the most beloved superhero films of all time. Everything from the music to the villain to the characters to the animation to the sound design… the list goes on, but the point is the same. The Incredibles is awesome, and having them in Kingdom Hearts 4 would be even more awesome.

Just imagine Sora, Donald, and Goofy teaming up with the Incredibles family to take on the Kronos bot in an epic battle in the middle of the city, surrounded by Heartless-Robot hybrids created by Syndrome. Perhaps we could even fight Syndrome himself finally and find a way to bypass his zero-point energy power and use it against him. The possibilities are endless, and the Kingdom Hearts series is already no stranger to superheroes; just look at Big Hero 6. This one is a no-brainer.

3. Encanto

Even though Encanto is a relatively new addition to the Disney/Pixar movie lineup, that does not make it unfit to be featured in the universe of Kingdom Hearts, and for good reason. The world established in Encanto is very simple, but it is that very simplicity that shines light upon the deeper themes surrounding the narrative, like family toxicity, generational trauma, and the crushing weight of expectation.

While, at first, this may not seem fitting for the more battle-oriented presentation of Kingdom Hearts, the series could take an interesting approach and, instead of simply retelling the story of the movie, reimagine it in a continuation or expansion from the original story. The actual narrative of the movie does not offer much in the way of a conflict or villain for Sora and their friends to face, which is fine, but a sequel or follow-up of sorts Kingdom Hearts-style could not only expand on the relationships of the characters but showcase their various strengths.

4. A Bug’s Life

A Bug’s Life is a classic Pixar film, and to this day, is still held in high regard. As Pixar’s second feature film, its legacy speaks for itself, and since Kingdom Hearts has already shown that Toy Story can fit in, why not explore what came right after? But it’s not just its legacy that makes A Bug’s Life a good pick, but the potential to be one of the most creative Kingdom Hearts worlds yet.

Apart from the near-limitless possibilities for insect versions of Sora, Donald, and Goofy, there is an abundance of adventure and scope that comes with the act that the world of A Bug’s Life is so different yet familiar to our own. The movie shows us how different bugs, of course, live their lives, the way they structure their societies, and the things they are afraid of, many of which seem like perfectly normal things to us. Birds, rain, grass, and even a simple leaf are something entirely different for a bug, and it is this potential to make the ordinary seem extraordinary that gives A Bug’s Life the greatest potential to be an awesome Kingdom Hearts world.

5. Atlantis: The Lost Empire

This entry is similar to Treasure Planet, in the sense that is surprising that it hasn’t been in Kingdom Hearts yet, even after 20 years. This film has almost everything going for it. A witty and lovable protagonist, an epic sense of adventure, interesting lore, and compelling and fun characters, all carried by some of the most visually impressive imagery in a 2D Disney film. But apart from the things that simply make it a good movie, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is perhaps the film with the most similarities to Kingdom Hearts in terms of its story.

At first glance, this may be hard to see, but Atlantis carries throughout its run an underlying sense of adventure coupled with a compelling narrative rooted in history, mythology, and humanity. In a very similar way, Kingdom Hearts‘ stories are often all about exploring new worlds, meeting new people, and learning about the worlds you visit, much like how Milo hopes to do the same with Atlantis. While not completely the same, these similarities, along with the fact that it is an underrated film that deserves another chance at the spotlight, make Atlantis: The Lost Empire an obvious next choice for Kingdom Hearts 4.