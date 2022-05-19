All American season 4 Netflix release date confirmed for May 2022

All American — “6 ‘N the Mornin’” — Image Number: ALA410fg_0012.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Daniel Ezra as Spencer James and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All American fans, get ready to jump for joy because the fourth season is coming at us fast with a Netflix release date scheduled for May! Yes, you read that right. All American season 4 will be landing on Netflix very soon, so prepare yourself for one of the best seasons of the sports drama series.

If you’ve been following our All American season 4 Netflix release update posts, you’d know that we had been predicting that the fourth season could arrive on the streamer sometime this spring or summer. More specifically, May or June. We just needed a season 4 finale air date to give a more accurate prediction.

If you’re not familiar with the All American Netflix release schedule, we’ll break it down for you. Netflix had an output deal with The CW where new seasons of all CW shows would come to the streamer eight days after the season finale for each show aired. The CW shows that were included in the deal weren’t affected after the deal ended in 2019. Fortunately, All American was included in the deal and we’ll continue to see new seasons added to Netflix until the series ends.

Recently, the season 4 finale air date was revealed and we were able to figure out when exactly All American season 4 would come to Netflix. We had predicted that the fourth season would come to Netflix on May 31, and it looks like our release date prediction was right!

All American season 4 Netflix release date

Netflix has announced that All American season 4 will be coming to Netflix on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. You can expect the fourth season to land on the streamer at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on its release date.

There are 20 episodes in the fourth season, which is the most episodes a season of All American has had. We recommend clearing your schedule on May 31, so that you can be fully engrossed in the new season.

Check out the official trailer to get you pumped for the show’s release on Netflix!

All American season 4 will make its way to Netflix on May 31. Will you be watching the new season?