Anthem Pets is asking for the public’s help

Anthem Pets is looking for more fosters and volunteers after it paused animal intake due to a lack of help.

“At this time Anthem Pets does not have enough help to continue saving animals,” said Lori Moriarty, board member.

“We are 100% foster based, which means we can only intake a pet if there is a person willing to foster it.”

Anthem Pets doesn’t have a physical building to house rescues, and can’t accept animals if there is nowhere for them to go. Although the board members foster animals, Moriarty said they’re tapped out and need community support.

To attract more community help, Moriarty said the rescue center is implementing a new system so volunteers don’t feel so “completely overwhelmed.” Volunteers are set up with tasks that fit with their lifestyle and availability.

Moriarty said if someone is unable to commit to fostering, they can help with social media or data entry.

“We need volunteers who can just do a myriad of different jobs and just really stick with it to help alleviate the pressure that the four or five people that have been doing it all feel,” she added.

Anthem Pets started in 2005 as a grassroots effort to help animals in Anthem proper, but Moriarty said it has grown since then. She said it might be most well known for its lost and found service. If someone in Anthem loses a pet, she said they contact Anthem Pets first. The rescue center then releases an emergency alert on their Facebook and other social media pages.

The public is alerted about found animals, too. Moriarty said many times they can help make those connections and reunite them.

Of course, it also operates as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center. According to Moriarty, Anthem Pets took in, fostered and found forever homes for 574 animals in 2021 — not including animals temporarily held for the lost and found program.

And it isn’t just focused on a quick turn-around time. Anthem Pets doesn’t adopt out animals unless they are healthy and takes the time for them to get medical care. Taking this extra step is part of the reason the rescue center is in need of more help.

“For every animal that comes in, there’s paperwork, it has to get vetted, we make the vet appointments, we have to transport the animals, keep track of everything — it’s quite a lot,” Moriarty said.

“And all we need is some people who are willing to stick with it. That’s kind of the new mantra. We’re not going to crush you with responsibility, but let’s work together, find a piece that you enjoy, that isn’t too much for your schedule, and stay with us for a year or two. That’s what’s going to make the difference.”

As far as other ways to help, Moriarty said they accept supplies and donations. Specifically, she said they could use kitten food, clumping kitty litter and bottle feeding tool kits.

“The supplies that we need right now are geared toward kittens because it’s kitten season right now,” she said. “Back in COVID times, there was not a lot of trap and release happening where colonies were getting spayed and neutered. So, we are really in need.”

Moriarty is fostering five kittens at her house, which she said is “pretty light” compared to the last season when she had nearly 45.

Anthem Pets

anthempets.org