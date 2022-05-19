Anti-aging: Lisa Snowdon’s ‘gentle’ face yoga massage to make her eyes look younger

Lisa Snowdon, 50, uses facial massage to help soothe her skin – especially after grinding her teeth at night. She claims the routine “really helps” her skin, helping her look less puffy and tired. She said feeling stressed and tired has a big detrimental effect on her skin.

“I see a really big difference,” she explained. “I grind my teeth at night if I’m stressed, so in the morning you can feel a bit tighter around your jaw, so I have to do more massage around my cheekbones and underneath.

“I don’t sleep as well and I just don’t feel refreshed; I notice a big difference in how I hold myself. It all has a big knock-on effect.”

Lisa massages her neck and jaw to relieve the impact on her skin, as well as around her eyes.

She said: “It’s a lot of the neck, it’s a lot of the jaw and then I do a lot of gentle massage around the eyes, where I hold the eye and I just massage in a circle.

“If I’m a little bit puffy in the morning I brought my little cryo balls with me this morning, which are little ice balls I keep in the freezer.”

