Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone With USB-C

Apple may be considering a move to the USB-C format over its proprietary lightning port. The news comes via a Bloomberg report that suggests the move could be made as early as 2023 with that year’s newest iPhone models.

The only Apple products currently using lightning chargers are Airpods, Apple TV remote, the MagSafe battery pack, the MagSafe Duo charger, and the iPhone. At the same time, Apple has already switched to USB-C with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and Macs. Both the iPhone and Apple Watch use USB-C for their power bricks.

The Bloomberg report claims that “a key reason” for Apple making the switch to USB-C is because of the European Union’s decision approved by a majority vote. That would force device makers to use USB-C ports. Most Android phones and tablets already use USB-C, and they charge devices faster than the lightning charger.

Apple has also been working on iPhones that don’t have any charging ports. But using a wireless connection isn’t as practical because it charges the phone at a slower rate and has trouble syncing up with other devices. It doesn’t seem like Apple will be releasing a portless iPhone in the foreseeable future.

If Apple is to switch over to USB-C, this will be the second time they’ve changed iPhone ports. From 2007 to 2011, Apple used a 30-pin iPod connector for the iPhone and all the variants of the iPhone 4. Then in 2012, Apple made the switch to the lightning port for the iPhone 5.