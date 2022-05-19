Boris Johnson contends with ‘civil war in Conservative party’ over cost of living measures





The Conservative Party’s conflicting messages around the measures to tackle the cost of living crisis reflect the level of confusion and chaos in Downing Street, Talk TV host Julia Hartley-Brewers noticed. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed aid would come soon, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has so far ruled out a windfall tax. UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 9 percent in April, with the highest food prince inflation in a decade, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (ISF).

The ISF’s latest figures show growing inequality as lowest-income households face higher inflation than the wealthiest ones. In the face of those figures, Talk TV’s Hartley-Brewers said: “The cost of living crisis is not just a crisis for ordinary people trying to pay their bills right now. “It’s a crisis for the government as well. “Looking at all the different frontpages today, it does appear that there’s a war going on in the Conservative party between Number 10 and Number 11 over what measures they should take if any over the cost-of-living crisis.

"What do you make of these reports?" Ms Hartley-Brewer asked. Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds answered: "Well, it's similar to what we've seen in Parliament this week. "I think we've had the Commons be what it was. "The Prime Minister said the help is coming soon, the Chancellor say it's not coming soon. "I think the business secretary said he would rule out a windfall tax, keeping everything else on the table."

“So, the problem is clearly real. “Now, the thing about a windfall tax is it is fair, it is proportionate, it is effective, and it gives you some help, some resource that you can use now to target in the right way.” Speculation has been growing about an imminent new package of measures.