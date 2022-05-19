Brian May teases Queen and Adam Lambert’s Jubilee performance after Buckingham Palace roof

Brian famously opened the Golden Jubilee show 20 years ago by performing God Save The Queen on his guitar from the rooftop of Buckingham Palace.

The 74-year-old has been asked in recent years whether he would do this again, but has always brushed it aside saying someone else should.

Yet now he’s teased that he’ll be playing somewhere slightly different around the stately home and is getting fans to guess where.

The rock legend wrote on his Instagram: “Twenty years after playing the Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered.. after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well… you will see!”