Broadband for FREE! Three Mobile unleashes ludicrous offer that’s tough to beat





Right now, if you sign up for the firm’s 5G Hub you’ll be treated to a pre-paid Mastercard. This card comes with £60 loaded onto it, which will cover the cost of the first three months of your Three broadband plan. And that’s not the only great thing about Three’s home broadband service. Firstly, the Three 5G Home Broadband plan offers unlimited data so you can stream in 4K and surf the web to your heart’s content without worrying about hitting a data cap. And the bandwidth offered by Three’s hub will allow you to easily do this on multiple devices.

Three also don't charge an upfront fee for its home broadband and if you order before 8pm you'll be sent all you need to get set-up, including a free 5G hub, that will arrive the very next day. If you opt for Three's home broadband over the likes of Virgin Media, BT, Sky or other fibre optic providers you'll also benefit from one other major thing. Because Three's home broadband runs on its 4G or 5G network you won't need to worry about booking an appointment with an engineer or drilling any holes in your flat or house to get cables run through. It's a simple plug-and-play set-up with everything you need to get started sent straight to your doorstep.

Best Three Broadband Deals

For anyone that is on the market for a new laptop, Three also offers another money-saving deal on its 5G hub that could catch your eye. Right now Three is bundling in a Samsung Chromebook 4+ laptop with its 5G Hub. With this deal, you won’t get three months for free but you will get this Chromebook at a cut price. This bundle costs £30 a month, meaning you’re paying just £10 more than the typical price of Three’s 5G broadband to get a laptop worth £379 thrown in as well.