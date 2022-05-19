Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet on May 26

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Members as well as visitors will be encouraged to share a family history project they have completed or are working on. This can be about how they organized records, labeled photographs or wrote about memories.

Help will be there to give participants suggestions and the society will also give visitors a handout detailing where to find Bureau County records on the Internet.

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is a non-profit society dedicated to helping others with their family history. Questions are encouraged.

All of its meetings are open to the public at no charge. Its library is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and the first Saturday of each month. Volunteers are welcome.

For more information contact Carol McGee at 815-879-3133.