Calendar of events, May 19-26

Thursday, May 19

History hayride, 6 p.m., starts at Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Drive, with stops at sites of buildings, businesses, schools and shot towers with historic photos to fill in details. Additional sites added to this year’s tour. Sponsor: Herculaneum Historical Society. Call 636-475-4447 or 314-852-4964.

Comedic one-act plays, 6 p.m., Sunset Park, 816 Parkview Drive, Festus. Spotlight Community Theatre-Jeffco will give its first-ever performance with three half-hour, one-act plays. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Information: spotlightjeffco.org.

Genealogy class, 5-6:30 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 5680 Hwy. PP, High Ridge. Topic: how to use federal Census when researching genealogy. To register: jeffcolib.org. Call 636-677-8186 or email SThacker@jeffcolib.org.

Movie night, 7:30 p.m. Rock Community Fire Protection District House No. 2, 1299 Main St., Imperial. Doors open 7 p.m. Movie: “Luca.” Free; drinks, popcorn provided. Bring chairs or blankets. Call 636-296-2211.

Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Program: David Fiedler on POWs held in Missouri prisons. Cost: $6 members, $7 residents; $8 for others. Reservations: Ann, 636-938-6775.

Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415.

Social swing dance, lessons 6-7 p.m., dancing 7-10 p.m., Arnold VFW, 2301 Church Road. Admission: $8; first-time dancers free. Sponsor: Jefferson County Swing Dance Club. Call 636-296-6702.

Tumbling tots gymnastics, 10-11 a.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road. For ages 6 months to 5 years. Cost: $8 members; $9 residents; $10 others. Call 636-938-6775.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., High Ridge Elks, 2808 Old Hunning Road. Doors open 4 p.m. Call 636-677-3557.

Bingo and Rummikub, 9:30-11:30 a.m., House Springs Senior Center, 6180 Hwy. MM. Reservations: 636-677-4578.

Friday, May 20

Hillsboro Homecoming and Festival, Friday and Saturday. Carnival, food, music, crafts, 5K run, car show, cornhole tournament. Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday from Hillsboro Intermediate School to Jefferson County Courthouse. Music: That ’80s Band Friday; Johnathan Braddy Band Saturday. Theme: “I Love the ‘80s.” Sponsor: Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce.

Chicken dinner, 3-7 p.m., Rock Memorial American Legion, 910 Montebello Road, Imperial. Call 636-464-2599.

Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Hwy. 109, Wildwood. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Food distribution, 9-11 a.m., Herculaneum United Methodist Church, 672 Main St. Hands-free, drive-thru event. Call 636-479-3385.

Fish fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Festus American Legion, 849 American Legion Drive. Cod or catfish dinners with sides: $12 plus tax. Call 636-933-3981.

Bingo, 6:15 p.m., Mississippi River Eagles, 330 Bailey Road, Crystal City. Doors open 4 p.m. Food, drinks sold. Call 636-937-2988.

Saturday, May 21

Pancake breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., Hillsboro Intermediate School, 10478 Business 21. Tickets: $5 per person; children 4 and younger eat for free. Sponsor: Hillsboro Rotary Club. Tickets at door or in advance at the Roberts Wooten Zimmer law firm, 10438 Business 21, Hillsboro, or by calling 636-797-2693.

Cornhole tournament, noon, Festus VFW, 900 VFW Drive, Crystal City. Registration 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $20 per person. Blind-draw double-elimination tournament; cash prizes to top two teams. Food available. Call Bob Goodman, 618-580-3379.

Barbecue, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Buchheit, 200 Riverview Plaza Drive, Herculaneum. Pork steaks, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, drinks. Benefits: American Legion 40/8 Voiture 1321.

Farmers market and thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peace Pantry, 8100 S. Industrial Drive, Cedar Hill. Vendor spots: $10. Call 636-285-0934 or email peacepantry@att.net.

Arnold Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Arnold City Park, Bradley Beach Road. Strawberry festival. Call 636-282-6686 or go to arnoldmo.org.

De Soto Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 520 N. Main St. Sponsor: Get Healthy De Soto. Call 636-543-5983 or go to gethealthydesoto.org.

Farmers and vendors market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big River VFW, 1 Lynn Lane, Cedar Hill.

Ozark Food Pantry, 8:30-10:45 a.m., No. 1 Sunset Park, Festus. Call 636-933-9974.

Sunday, May 22

Concert, 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Arnold Community Concert Band directed by David Butler will play marches and music from musicals and Jazz Band directed by Mark Lunte will play big band favorites. Free.

Crystal City Farmers Market, 1-5 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 105 Bailey Road.

Bingo, 5 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks. 1515 Miller Road, Imperial. No smoking. Call 636-464-8960.

Monday, May 23

Blood drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Arnold KC, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Blood drive, 2-7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4696 Notre Dame Lane, House Springs. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 3 p.m. Call 636-282-0415.

Tuesday, May 24

Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Road, Arnold. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Herculaneum Farmers Market, 3-6:30 p.m., Herculaneum City Park, 776 Joachim Ave. near the parking lot. Call 636-222-4124.

Line dancing lessons, 7-9:30 p.m., High Ridge Elks, 2808 Old Hunning Road. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost: $5. Soda and water available; dancers can bring snacks. Call Carol Smith at 314-609-8610.

Bingo, 6:15 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks. 1515 Miller Road, Imperial. No smoking. Call 636-464-8960.

Rummikub and Senior Squabble, 9:30-11:30 a.m., House Springs Senior Center, 6180 Hwy. MM. Reservations: 636-677-4578.

Food pantry, 8:30-11:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Ave., Festus. For residents of 63028, 63019, 63048 and 63070 ZIP codes. Call 636-937-6205.

Wednesday, May 25

Blood drive, 2-6 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 N. Central Ave., Eureka. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Blood drive, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway, Pacific. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Hillsboro Farmers Market, 3:30-6 p.m., Bridle Ridge Acres, 10533 Business 21. Call 636-262-0725.

Bingo, 6 p.m., De Soto KC, 13225 Hwy. E. Doors open 4 p.m. Door prizes, two progressive games. Call 636-586-2594.

Thursday, May 26

Blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, 1729 W. Fifth St., Eureka. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000.

Mystery and Suspense Book Club, 5-6 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., Barnhart. Featured title: “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware. Registration required: 636-461-1741.

Homeless and essential needs outreach event, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Arnold Food Pantry, 2024 Key West Drive. Free resources and service provide by multiple area agencies. For information about the event or how to donate, go to Project Homeless Connect-Jefferson County’s Facebook page.

Reunions

Herculaneum 1982, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Herculaneum Amvets, 690 Joachim Ave. Cost: $10. Call Lynn, 314-835-7119 or go to 1982HerkyBlackcats page on Facebook.

Lindbergh 1971, June 25. Information: lindbergh71@yahoo.com.

The Leader is pleased to run community events free of charge in the calendar. Send events to Leader Calendar, P.O. Box 159, Festus, 63028, or to news@leaderpublications.biz. Events that occur weekly are listed on a space-available basis. Only nonprofit events that are open to the public are eligible.