Camp K12 launches Hatch Kids, Metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for children

Camp K12 has launched Hatch Kids for organizations to use free of cost, along with free AR/VR curriculum modules for teachers to use in the classroom or in online workshops. The company claims that over the past 6 months, Hatch Kids has grown organically to 1.1M+ users across 150 countries through school, government, and ed-tech partnerships, with 75% of the consumption coming from US and Canada.

“There are 100m+ kid coders out there today using a variety of free coding platforms to learn coding by building games and apps. As technologies like AR and VR go mainstream, we need to upgrade the tools that kids learn on and that educators teach on for modern-day use cases and content formats. We built Hatch as a kids coding platform for the age of the Metaverse. We want to give 100M+ young kids their first AR/VR creation experience,” Anshul Bhagi, Co-founder and CEO, Camp K12.

The government of Delhi started using the Hatch Kids platform in January 2022 to teach programming in government school classrooms, in the process of transforming its students into some of the youngest Metaverse creators anywhere in the world.

The platform is also being used by 100+ schools and ed-tech companies in North America, Middle East, India, and Europe to make AR/VR creation accessible for kids.

With inputs from PTI.

