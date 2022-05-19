Capturing the Climate crisis: the Evidence Project – in pictures

The Evidence Project is a photography-led campaign created by Britta Jaschinski, Keith Wilson and Arturo de Frías focusing on the impact of the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and the causes of viral pandemics. These images by many of the world’s leading photographers are their evidential proof to provoke governments, businesses, opinion leaders and consumers to initiate the changes required for a safe and sustainable future for all life on Earth. Central to this campaign is the production of a new crowdfunded book, which the creators expect to publish later this year