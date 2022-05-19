Caribou tennis squads hand Shires first loss of season

The powerhouse that is Caribou boys and girls tennis came to Houlton Wednesday to take on the undefeated Shires in a doubleheader.

HOULTON, Maine — The powerhouse that is Caribou boys and girls tennis came to Houlton Wednesday to take on the undefeated Shires in a doubleheader.

The visiting Vikings were victorious in all four matches on the day as the Caribou boys beat Houlton 4-1 in both contests, while the Caribou girls defeated Houlton 4-1 and 3-1.

Veteran Caribou coach John Habeeb has the Vikings off to an impressive start to their seasons as the Caribou girls are a perfect 7-0 on the season, while the boys are 5-2. Both Houlton squads are now 2-2 on the season.

In the boys first match, the individual results were: in singles, Abe Bouchard of Caribou edged Houlton’s Jadon Gentle 9-8 (7-2 in tiebreaker); Ari Plante of Caribou defeated Caleb Solomon 8-3; and Nick Staples of Caribou topped Bradley Bean, 8-4.

In doubles, Evan Rossignol and Landon Waldemarson of the Vikings defeated Houlton’s Jackson Cullen and Gage Bartlett 8-6; and Colin Dumont and Ben Pelletier of Caribou beat Jay Tweedie and Rider Austin 8-6.

In the boys second match, Bouchard defeated Gentle 8-0; Plante topped Solomon, 8-3; and Staples defeated Bean 8-3. In doubles, Rossignol and Waldemarson topped Cullen and Bartlett 8-3; and Dumont and Pelletier edged Brody McLaughlin and Nick Hardy 9-7 (7-4 in tiebreaker).

For the girls, the individual results for the first match were: in singles, Caribou’s Ashlyn Bouchard defeated Sophie Lorom 8-2; Mia Theriault of Caribou edged Natalie Delucca 8-5; and Maddie Deprey of the Vikings topped Hillary Peabody 8-0.

In doubles, Caribou’s Naomi Cote and Emmie McIntyre defeated Cindy Hannigan and Emily Bushey, 8-0; Houlton’s Olivia Cyr and Mim Weston defeated Joslyn Griffeth and Abbey Hartsgrove, 9-8 (7-4 in tiebreaker).

In the girls second match of the day, Bouchard of the Vikings topped Lorom 8-2; Theriault of Caribou beat Delucca, 8-3; and Deprey of Caribou defeated Peabody 8-2. In doubles, Caribou’s Cote and McIntyre topped Cyr and Weston 8-0. The second doubles match was not played due to the heat.

On Tuesday, May 10, Houlton traveled to East Millinocket to take on Stearns/Schenck, with both Shire squads notching 3-2 victories.

In the boys match, the individual results were: in singles, Stearns/Schenck’s Gabe Whitehouse topped Gentle, 8-5; Derek Gagnon of the home team defeated Houlton’s Solomon 8-6; and the Shires’ Bean defeated Connor Kelly, 8-1.

In doubles, Cullen and Bartlett of Houlton defeated Norrin Legasse and Dylan McDunnah, 8-1; and Tweedie and Austin beat Noah McNeal and Robert Cote, 8-4.

In the girls match, the individual results were: in singles, Stearns/Schenck’s Kylie Ingalls topped Lorom, 8-4; Delucca of Houlton beat Abi Kelly 8-5; and Houlton’s Mariah Peterson beat Sarah Jandreau, 8-2.

In doubles, Houlton’s Cyr and Weston defeated Rayah Stanley and Marissa Cram, 8-5; and Stearns/Schenck’s Angelina Rollins and Janessa Fiske-Smith edged Lilly Duff and Bushey, 9-8 (8-6 in tiebreaker).