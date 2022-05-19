Colin WILLOUGHBY Obituary (2022) St. Catharines Standard

With deep sadness, the Willoughby family announces Colin’s passing on May 14, 2022, at St.
Catharines General Hospital at the age of 72. Loving son to Edward and Joan Willoughby and
father to Caitlin and Maxwell Willoughby. Colin’s career as a social worker started at Aids Niagara (Positive Living Niagara) in 1993 and spanned 23 years until his retirement from Cason in 2016. Born in England, and coming to Canada at the young age of 6, his family initially settled outside of Toronto. He later moved to St. Catharines to attend Brock University where he put down his roots. He majored in Classical Studies, with a specific interest in Philosophy and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1979. His life experiences, love of learning and formal education made him well cultured and knowledgeable in many areas. Colin’s love of books was apparent and he was able to fulfill his dream of owning his own bookstore. Colin’s English heritage was always evident through his love of English football, red Leicester cheese, marzipan, gardening, and The Beatles. Colin loved the outdoors, nature, animals and people. His dogs, Tessa and Storm were two of the loves of his life. As a young man, Colin enjoyed traveling including a memorable backpacking trip through North Africa and Europe. His gift of storytelling often included funny and unique experiences he had while on the road. He also loved riding his motorcycle, golfing, fishing, and camping. Colin was a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan, which highlighted his hopeful and dedicated nature. Turkey Point Provincial Park was a cherished place where Colin could experience many of his interests, hobbies and joys and share them with his children. Here, a part of him will always remain. Colin’s compassion and desire to help and support those in need was demonstrated through his work, passions, actions and everyday conversations. His children are forever grateful for his modelling and teaching of tolerance, inclusivity, cultural understanding, and respect for all living things. In his final years, it was clear how much he loved his mother. Colin devoted his time and energy into his mom and ensuring that she continues to be well cared for. Dad, we will miss you more than you know and will continue to honour you everyday by living up to the core values you instilled in us. You will be with us everyday. Love you dad, so much. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario. Donations in memory of Colin may be made to any of the following organizations; Ontario Parks – https://www.ontarioparks.com/donate
Start Me Up Niagara – https://www.startmeupniagara.ca/site/donate
Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund – https://downiewenjack.ca/
Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published by St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2022.