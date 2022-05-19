Cortland County Man Accused of Exposing Himself During Dispute

A Cortland county resident is accused of brandishing a knife, damaging a vehicle and exposing himself in the presence of a child during an altercation.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file) Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Kyle Karpensky of the Town of Marathon was arrested Sunday, May 15 after Deputies responded to a home on Academy Street in the Village of Marathon shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

Karpensky is charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon and misdemeanor counts of Menacing, Criminal Mischief, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Public Lewdness.

He was sent to the Cortland County Jail without bail.

