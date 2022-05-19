DC’s Wonder Twins HBO Max Film Axed

Just over a month after announcing casting for the Wonder Twins film headed HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery has dropped the film, Variety reports.

Warner Bros. announced back in February that it was developing a film based on the DC characters known as the Wonder Twins, a pair of alien twins named Zan and Jayna. The twins can touch hands, transforming each into some kind of water and some kind of animal. The twins also have a monkey named Gleek, because that’s how this stuff worked in the 1970s. The pair first appeared on the infamous Super Friends television show that cinched Aquaman’s status as DC’s biggest joke for the next forty years. Despite the presence of an alien who can turn into a bucket of water and his monkey buddy.

Little was known about the Wonder Twins picture other than the principal casting of KJ Apa and Isabel May as the twins. Variety notes that the film reportedly had a $75 million budget, and was likely a casualty of Discovery CEO David Zaslav looking to cut $3 billion in costs from at the company.

Meanwhile, a bunch of other DC films are on the way or in the works. DC League of Super-Pets hits on July 29, followed by Black Adam on October 21. Shazam! Fury of the Gods caps out the year on December 16. Next year we’ll see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on March 17, 2023, and finally The Flash on June 23, 2023. Currently filming or in development are a Batgirl film, a Blue Beetle film, a third Wonder Woman film, and more.