Dublin Scioto sees repeat OCC title as stepping-stone

Coming off a pair of OCC-Capital Division titles, Dublin Scioto boys tennis coach Sean Gilbert is looking forward to his team taking the next step.

Although they excelled in league play the last two seasons, the Irish are hoping for improvement in the postseason.

Scioto competed in a Division I sectional May 11 at Hilliard Bradley, but failed to qualify a player for second-day action May 14.

Only one player won a postseason match, as junior Arjun Patel went 1-1 in singles.

“At the beginning of the season, the goal was to win the conference again and all the guys wanted to do better at sectional than they had the year before,” Gilbert said. “The guys wanted to go further and play better than they did last year. We didn’t win many matches at sectional, but the guys did play really well and carried themselves even better, so I was happy about that.