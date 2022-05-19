Embarrassing Bodies’ Dr Anand lists cancer symptoms to get checked including night sweats

Cancer comes in many forms and there are many signs of symptoms of each various iteration of the disease. Dr. Anand, who will appear on this evening’s episode of Embarrassing Bodies some signs readers may not be aware of.
Dr. Anand Patel said: “The advice below is general guidance and shouldn’t be taken as complete medical advice.
“If you have a symptom or issue that persists or you’re worried about, it’s always best to consult your GP as soon as you’re able to and get the medical advice tailored to your issue.’
So, when could something embarrassing on the body be a sign of something serious like cancer? What examples are there of this and when should people act?
Dr. Anand said: “Unfortunately that’s a really big question!
Dr. Anand qualified in Medicine in 2000 from Kings College, London.
He left medicine in 2004 to become a biology teacher and head of Sex Ed, before going back to medicine and qualifying as a GP in 2008.
He now works as a GP in South London three days a week, where he treats everybody and every condition.
The remainder of his time is spent at the Centre for Men’s Health at Harley Street where he specialises in health, sexual function, and testosterone issues affecting men.
He often sees patients with concerns such as erectile dysfunction, painful sex, or orgasm problems, and brings his specialist knowledge back into his day job as a GP.
He co-hosts “The Pleasure Podcast”, which covers physical and emotional relationships in all forms.
What are the most common symptoms of cancer?
- Bladder and bowel changes
- Problems eating like pain after eating, trouble swallowing, appetite changes
- Fatigue
- Fever and night sweats
- Bleeding pain or numbness in the mouth
- A red or white patch on the tongue
- Weight gain or weight loss
- Breast changes
