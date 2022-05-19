Environment & Waste Management Technician – letsrecycle.com

The role will require someone who can work on their own initiative and as part of multi-disciplinary teams. They should be able to work to tight timescales, to agreed targets and have a customer focused approach to doing their job.

Essential Requirements:

GCSE or equivalent in Maths and English, BTEC National, NVQ3 or equivalent

Experience of project planning and evaluation

Good communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal

Competent in the use of Microsoft Office

Please see the link below to Environment and Transport's web pages for further information about the department, working for Leicestershire County Council and the job opportunities available.

https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/jobs-and-volunteering/working-for-the-council/working-in-environment-and-transport

We particularly welcome applicants from black, minority, ethnic (BME) communities, disabled people and lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) communities, as they are currently under represented within our workforce.

