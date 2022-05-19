Fairfield Country’s Largest Waste Faire Is Back – Community Event Features Thousands of Ideas for Green Living

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Zero Waste Faire is officially back. Hosted by Wilton Go Green, the outdoor event takes place on Sunday, June 5 at the Miller-Driscoll School in Wilton from 11 am – 4 pm.

Fairfield County’s largest waste faire brings together green resources, free recycling opportunities and thousands of ideas on sustainable living. Committed to achieving a zero carbon footprint, Wilton Go Green will plant a native tree or shrub in the Wilton area for every pound of garbage collected at the event.

“Green living happens every day in small and big ways,” said Tammy Thornton. “The goal of the Faire is to demonstrate through experiences and learning all of the ways each of us can make contributions to a healthier planet. What we hope residents will discover here is how even simple contributions can make a big impact.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their large and small household items for free recycling. On-site resources donating their services include Bye Bye Mattress for mattress and boxspring; Junkluggers for household items and appliances (pianos not accepted); Bay State Textiles for clothing, accessories, shoes and bedding; Take2 for electronics waste and Oak Ridge for paper shredding.

Visit Zero Waste Faire 2022 for a full list of recyclable items being accepted.

The event is designed for the entire family with activities for kids including a scavenger hunt, electronic vehicle showcase, product demos, ideas for indoor and outdoor living, zero waste shopping and music, food and entertainment. Senior citizens in Wilton can call Wilton Dial-A-Ride (203) 834-6235 to reserve a complimentary ride to the Faire from 11 am – 2 pm. The event is wheelchair accessible.

To learn more and sign up for volunteer opportunities visit Wilton Go Green Sustainable Living Expo.

A suggested donation is $5 for individual attendees and $20 for families.

Proceeds will benefit Wilton Go Green, a not-for-profit committed to engaging, educating and inspiring Wilton residents to embrace a lifestyle of environmental sustainability.

About Wilton Go Green

Wilton Go Green was established in 2010 by a group of Wilton residents passionate about engaging, educating and empowering their community to embrace sustainable initiatives. The not-for-profit focuses on implementing green initiatives to support clean air, water and land conservation as well as waste free living at home, at school and in the workplace. Their recent “Do One Thing” campaign highlighted how small actions by just one person can have an outsized impact on sustainable living. Visit www.wiltongogreen.org to learn more.