



A record eight towns were awarded with city status to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne – but the event is also significant for the first time a Crown Dependency and an Overseas Territory have won such a competition. 40 years on from the Falklands war, the capital of the South Atlantic islands, Stanley, will become a city today. Meanwhile Douglas becomes the first city in the Isle of Man, a Crown Dependency, and the other winners are Bangor in County Down, Colchester, Doncaster, Dunfermline, Milton Keynes, and Wrexham.

Earlier this week an Argentinian official launched a searing attack on the UK for maintaining its control of the Falkland Islands. The Defence Minister of the fascistic military dictatorship, Jorge Taiana, accused Britain of double standards due to the Government’s stalwart support of Ukrainian independence in their war against Vladimir Putin. He said the UK’s support for Ukraine was nothing but “cynicism”, claiming Britain denies Argentina’s rights over the Malvinas (the Argentinian word for the Falklands). His comments came amid several from other officials stoking tensions over who should be the rightful rulers of the islands. Mr Taiana said: “The British say that territorial integrity must be defended in Ukraine, but they deny the defence of territorial integrity in Argentina; that is cynicism, that is disrespect for the law and for the defence of international law.”

This shortly followed Argentina’s Malvinas Secretary Guillermo Carmona recently telling local media: “We cannot rule out that there are British nuclear weapons in the Malvinas”. He claimed there is “a continuous arms build-up which is reflected in the presence of a nuclear-powered submarine” on the Falkland Islands. He added: “There are also large-scale military exercises. “It is really a worrying situation.” Speaking to PA, Argentina’s UK ambassador Javier Figueroa said the result of the Falklands War remains a “deeply emotional issue” in the country, adding it was “an open wound” for many Argentinians. READ MORE: Russia army expert reveals next target for Moscow’s army in Ukraine [REVEAL]

He described the issue as a “monster in a room roaring” for British-Argentinean relations, and said he wants to re-engage with the UK Government to discuss sovereignty. Mr Carmona claimed Argentina has “historical, legal and geographical arguments and plenty of support in the world in its sovereignty claim.” Argentina’s fascistic military dictatorship invaded the UK colony of the Falkland Islands on April 2 1982, claiming it had inherited the islands from Spain in the 1800s, despite the UK having ruled them for 150 years. The brief but bitter war lasted 74 days, during which 655 Argentine and 255 British servicemen lost their lives, as well as three Falkland Islanders, before British control was regained on June 14 1982.

In addition to the status of city given to towns across the UK, Southampton won a competition to have its Mayor upgraded to a Lord Mayor. The competition for city status has been held in each of the last three jubilee years, with this years’ seeing 38 entrants. Each entrant had to highlight their royal associations and cultural heritage, as well as showing how their unique communities meant they deserved the title. Recommendations were made to the Queen after a panel of experts and Cabinet Office ministers assessed each entry.