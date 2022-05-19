Fellaz, a Metaverse Entertainment & Media Group, Announces a Strategic Partnership With EMP Emotion Capture

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fellaz, the metaverse entertainment and media group, announced today the partnership with and strategic investment in EMP Emotion Capture. EMP Emotion Capture will join hands to help produce Fellaz’s first original metaverse-native virtual idol while onboarding EMP Emotion Capture’s original metaverse characters and contents on Fellaz’s metaverse ecosystem.

Based in Singapore, Fellaz is the metaverse entertainment and media group to both produce and distribute metaverse-native content. Fellaz plans to produce original metaverse-native IP while onboarding existing mainstream IP ranging from music by major labels, independent artists, and global pop stars to drama and film content as part of its metaverse ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Fellaz launched Fellaz.xyz, a multichain Web3 entertainment ecosystem, to combine the metaverse ecosystem with the blockchain. Fellaz.xyz not only specializes in the production and distribution of original Web3 content and asset, serving as a hub for musicians, digital artists, and the like entering the Web3 space, but it is also building a technical infrastructure to help fans transition to the Web3 fandom ecosystem, rewarding and involving the fans as stakeholders within their fandom communities.

Fellaz is currently collaborating with Fantagio, a KOSDAQ-listed company and a comprehensive entertainment and content powerhouse, to launch its first metaverse-native virtual idol with a storyline of a cat that becomes a humanoid K-pop star. The sneak peeks of this potential star are scheduled to be unveiled for the first time in June.

EMP Emotion Capture is an industry leader in the field of motion capture and digital visual effects in Korea. The company has worked with major music labels creating virtual avatars for K-pop girl groups including Itzy and Aespa, as well as providing game graphic services and designing emotes for games like PUBG’s Battlegrounds.

Based on this partnership and strategic investment, EMP Emotion Capture plans to focus on developing new technologies and business expansion while Fellaz plans to utilize the variety of services and technology that EMP Emotion Capture offers to continue to introduce brand new metaverse-native IPs and accelerate the onboarding of mainstream entertainment IP to the metaverse ecosystem.

Bobby Bhatia, CEO of Fellaz, commented, “I am delighted to be able to collaborate closely with EMP Emotion Capture. They offer the highest level of motion capture and visual effects technology in Korea and, based on this strategic investment, we will do our best to actively utilize their technology and know-how to produce better content while successfully onboarding new business partners to our metaverse ecosystem.”

