Germany slaps down Ukraine’s dream of joining EU as Scholz rules out membership for YEARS





Volodymyr Zelensky asked for Ukraine to be permitted accession “immediately” just days after Russia launched its invasion. He suggested this could be done “via a new special procedure”, noting: “Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing.”

The vision, the President added, was both “fair” and “possible”. But Olaf Scholz has made it clear he disagrees, at least with the latter. Ukraine cannot, he said, expect to join the EU within a matter of months or even years. The German Chancellor was echoing the words of Emmanuel Macron, who earlier this month stressed accession could take decades.

He told the EU Parliament: "We all know perfectly well that the process to allow [Ukraine] to join would take several years indeed, probably several decades. "That is the truth, unless we decide to lower the standards for accession. And rethink the unity of our Europe." The option proposed by Mr Zelensky, for Ukraine to be allowed a fast-tracked entry, does not appears to have been dismissed. Instead, the bloc has signalled it would prefer to focus on offering immediate support for Ukraine.

Mr Macron also noted support could be given to Ukraine through the establishment of a “parallel European community”. More to follow.