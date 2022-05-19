Halsey Called Out Comments About Their Body Amid Recent Health Issues

“‘U look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”
For context, Halsey has long been candid about their health — and they recently explained how things had changed following their pregnancy and giving birth to their child, Ender, last year. “I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” they began.
“After seeing, like, 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease,” they continued.
“Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and, “Looks unhealthy” the comments read, alongside a caption from Halsey: “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”
Some folks then took to the comments to say they could relate:
Perhaps this can be a good reminder that we don’t need to be commenting on people’s bodies at all!
