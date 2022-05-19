Harry and Meghan’s Netflix doc helps expose Mariupol horror with athlete’s bodycam – VID





Yuliia Paievska, 52, leader of Taira’s Angels, a volunteer medical evacuation unit in Mariupol, released footage detailing the devastation suffered by Ukrainian soldiers as they were brutally bombed while fighting the Russians in the besieged port city. Ms Paievska was given the bodycam by Netflix in 2021 for a documentary on the Invictus Games, hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She reportedly smuggled the footage in a tampon past 15 Russian checkpoints before reaching Ukrainian-controlled territory. The paramedic and Ukrainian athlete is now believed to be a Russian prisoner of war after being captured on March 16, according to her daughter.

The footage shows several injured Ukrainian soldiers groaning in pain as they are stretchered out of Mariupol. It begins with a video of Ms Paievska washing her hands in front of a mirror with the camera tied around her head. It shows her helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier off what appears to be a medical vehicle. She says to the injured troop: “Calm down. Don’t be anxious”. It then pans to her hands, stained red with the blood of Ukrainian fighters injured by Russian assaults.

She later films herself helping another wounded soldier, wrapped in foil to keep them warm, onto a rescue helicopter. Several other troops are carried onto the helicopter before the pilot says, "The convoy has already come", pointing to further help down the road And in the most shocking footage, Ms Paievska is seen telling a Ukrainian officer "that's enough" after they appear to be helping a Russian soldier. The wounded Russian says "I'm from the Moscow region", to which a Ukrainian soldier asks bluntly: "Why did you come to our land, to kill us?"

“And now she’s probably in Russia. To be honest I don’t know exactly where she is because we don’t have any contact with her. I really miss her.” The young 19-year-old said her mother was a “very kind and brave person” who had saved countless lives during the conflict in Ukraine. She added:”She’s a very strong woman. Her life mission is helping people actually.” Asked what she wanted to say to her mother’s Russian captors, she said: “Bring back my mum to me.”