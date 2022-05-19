‘HECZ,’ OpTic Texas made difficult decision: tacos or Call of Duty practice?

Think about how much better you would play tomorrow with a belly full of tacos today.

What a line from OpTic Gaming president Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez’s YouTube vlog.

Cue the Rocky Balboa theme music. But instead of Sylvester Stallone running up the 72 steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, it’s OpTic Texas’ Seth “Scump” Abner walking out of La Ventana with tacos in each hand.

That was the internal battle OpTic Texas faced Wednesday. Tacos or scrimmages?

“You guys have been going really hard and taking a break is sometimes good,” said Rodriguez, who is 41,000 subscribers away from 1 million on YouTube. “It helps gameplay.”

Of course, OpTic Texas chose scrimmages. The Call of Duty League Major I champions are still undefeated through Stage III, and needed to tweak their elite search and destroy gameplay. Rodriguez still had fun proposing the option of canceling a scrimmage in favor of a team trip to get tacos.

Abner and teammate Brandon “Dashy” Otell were down until Rodriguez pulled OpTic head coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier up on FaceTime.

“The boys want tacos,” Lussier asked. “They are trying to chalk scrims for tacos?”

Otell didn’t hesitate in response.

“No we’re not,” Otell said with a big grin. “(Rodriguez) trying to chalk scrims for tacos.”

OpTic Texas sits at second in the Call of Duty League standings, right behind Atlanta FaZe. OpTic and FaZe play for the fifth time this season Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Texas is undefeated in those matchups, including twice at Major I.

A win over FaZe would open a clear path to the No. 1 overall seed at Major III in Toronto in June.

Rodriguez wasn’t overly serious about canceling scrimmages for tacos. It was just fun for his vlog. Abner and Rodriguez like to try out some of the best tacos in North Texas, and will certainly continue to do so.

Who knows? Maybe Rodriguez gets La Ventana to cater if OpTic Texas wins a Major III title. Tacos and practice would be the best of both worlds.

You can find Rodriguez’s full vlog here.

Related: Tacos, tortas and carne asada fries: 10 taquerias to visit in Collin County

Related: ‘Shotzzy’ takes OpTic Texas’ search and destroy from good to elite

Find more OpTic coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Find more esports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.