Horror as man dies after being hit by BMW just metres from husband

Joshua Hellon, 30, was hit by a car as he stepped into the road from between two parked vehicles on Christmas Eve. Joshua’s husband, Andrew, recalls Joshua screaming his name but tragically, when he turned around, he could not see Joshua. He had been struck by a BMW, along with their dog Gracie.

During an inquest into his death at Rochdale Coroner’s Court, coroner Michael Salt read out a statement from Joshua’s husband Andrew Hellon, which said that the pair had been excited for Christmas and had been drinking Prosecco and eating pizza. Joshua also wanted to bake a cake, Andrew said.

At around 7.30pm on December 24 2020, they took their dog, Gracie, for a walk and Andrew said the road had been ‘very quiet’, with ‘no traffic’. Mr Hellon said that he had been in front of Joshua and crossed the road, while Joshua was behind with Gracie.

After the incident, which happened in Rochdale Road, Middleton, an ambulance rushed Joshua to Royal Oldham Hospital, Manchester Evening News reports. However, he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Christmas Day, having suffered fatal injuries.

Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) serious collisions unit investigated the incident but the inquest heard that there was not much CCTV in the area and witnesses only saw parts of the collision. According to a witness living nearby, Joshua had stepped out from between two parked vehicles.

The driver told police that he had seen a pedestrian on his nearside, which police took as being Andrew, but he did not see Joshua on his offside.