LAMTA Presents COME TOGETHER – THE BEATLES COVERED / UNCOVERED

COME TOGETHER – The Beatles Covered / Uncovered is LAMTA’s exuberant, energetic, and entertaining dance production for 2022.

The company will once again welcome some of South Africa’s top choreography talents like Michelle Reid, Jared Schaedler and Hope Maimane, as well as our incredible LAMTA dance faculty members Natalie Fisher, Robyn van Wyk, Brigitte Reeve Taylor, Ashley Searle and Duane Alexander who will be working with our students to bring the stories behind some of the Fab Four’s greatest works, to life.

Besides the exciting original choreography mentioned above, COME TOGETHER adds another creative perspective into the music of the Beatles, as the songs in the show are all covers performed by famous (and some not-so-famous) artists, but all incredible versions of songs that were originally performed by a band who are arguably the most successful act of the 20th century.

We are thrilled to once again present live theatre featuring 34 wonderful LAMTA talents. COME TOGETHER features a diverse selection of dance genres including contemporary, tap and commercial and will undoubtedly entertain audience of all ages. The LAMTA Dance Production has become a calendar highlight, so be sure you ‘come together, right now’ and book your tickets!

We are very excited to be able to share a safe and live theatre experience with you all at the Theatre on Bay with strict COVID safety protocols in place. Mandatory masks & socially distanced seating as per government capacity regulations is in effect in addition to regular sanitising of the venue and health screening upon entrance to the Theatre.

Tickets are R250 per person.

10+ Students Group Bookings: R150

Book through Computicket or contact Ingrid at pr@lamta.co.za | 083 273 8284

Performances are held at The Theatre on the Bay on:

Wednesday 15 June: 8pm

Thursday 16 June: 4pm & 8pm

Friday 17 June: 8pm